HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Heading into the weekend ranked 26th in the nation by the Associated Press the Marshall University Thundering Herd Football Team has announced a staffing change.

A statement from head coach Charles Huff says that the offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has resigned for personal reasons.

The statement goes on to say that “Marshall University Athletics wishes Eddy and his family the best.”

No other information is being released at this time.

The Thundering Herd is headed northwest Ohio this weekend to take on the Falcons of Bowling Green.

It comes on the heels of that historic victory against Notre Dame on September 10 when the Herd stunned the fighting Irish in South Bend with a 26-21 win.

The upset came as the Irish were ranked number 8 in the nation.