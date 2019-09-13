Marshall honors former president unveiling of their new pharmacy building

Marshall University honored a former president at the unveiling of their new pharmacy building. Doctor Stephen J. Kopp built-up an over $3 million investment into Marshall from engineering buildings, science buildings and now – a new pharmacy building. The Dean of Marshall’s School of Pharmacy along with President Gilbert unveiled the naming of their new pharmacy building.

The Stephen J. Kopp Hall is located at the corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and Charleston Avenue in Huntington. The new facility will help support the higher education of students going into the Marshall University School of Pharmacy. Doctor Kopp was a pivoting force in creating the university’s School of Pharmacy during his nine years as president.

Elizabeth Kopp Layton, President Kopp’s daughter, says, “To see his name on a building, on something that he created at the School of Pharmacy is just an incredible honor and we are so grateful. We just have such love for Marshall University.”

Several speakers also gave remarks on Doctor Kopp and how this facility is one of the best ways to honor his memory through Marshall University