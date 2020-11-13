Marshall honors students killed in 1970 plane crash with posthumous degrees

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Today, Marshall University will continue its commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the devastating Southern Airways Flight 932 plane crash that killed 75 people, including most of the football team, coaches, staff, supporters and flight crew members, on Nov. 14, 1970.

At 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, the university will grant posthumous degrees to all 39 students who died in the crash. The students include 36 football players, an assistant trainer, the team statistician and the sports editor of the student newspaper, The Parthenon.

“It has been almost 50 years since most of our students would have graduated. The time for recognition is now here,” said Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert.