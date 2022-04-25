HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University officials are looking to slow down traffic on some of the busiest roads surrounding the campus, and the Marshall community appears to agree with the push.

If the initiative passes, the speed will be reduced below the current 35mph on 3rd and 5th Avenue. After multiple accidents around the campus, some students say they don’t always feel safe crossing the roads.

“I still get a little bit nervous. I try to wait to make sure there’s nobody around me before I actually cross the street because you never know when someone’s just randomly not going to pay attention or they’re on their phone or something,” says Marshall University student, Elizabeth Newton.

Other students say more than reducing the speed limit should be done.

“I think the speed limit is fine. I think maybe more stoplights and crosswalks though because there’s not too many across to the buildings on campus, so we just decide to cross wherever,” explains Alexis Hudson.

Marshall University professor James Denvir was near one of the deadly accidents that happened on 3rd Avenue, and he also says more adjustments should be made.

“5th and 3rd avenue around campus needs to look more like 3rd avenue downtown around 8th and 10th where it’s a much more pedestrian-friendly zone, the lights are more frequent and they’re not designed to keep traffic moving, they’re designed to make traffic pause and slow down,” explains Denvir.

Some of the other ideas pedestrians presented were speed bumps and more lights along the stretches along the campus.

The university is waiting now to hear if the reduction will happen.