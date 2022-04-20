CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Four months after Charleston’s Yeager Airport was designated as an “International Airport” the first international flight finally landed.

The plane, which took off from London, Canada, touched down just before noon. Behind the controls was Bill Noe, who helped fund Marshall University’s flight school.

Noe says this opens up an avenue of attraction and will make West Virginia more enticing.

“Well there’s been many years where I’ve overflown Charleston wishing I could clear customs here, and today being associated with and connected with Marshall University, to have Marshall’s plane be the first international arrival to the new customs and border protection agency here, its phenomenal, and I’ll be using this facility for many years to come outside of Marshall as well,” Noe said.

The airplane he flew today is owned by the Marshall University Flight School.