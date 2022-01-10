Marshall returns to the classroom with stricter COVID-19 guidelines

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s spring semester kicked off Monday, and with the Omicron variant spreading, this semester’s COVID-19 return plan is more strict than previous semesters.

Unlike last semester, before heading back to campus this spring, all students vaccinated or not were required to receive a negative COVID test.

As for masks, they are required for everyone in all indoor spaces on university property regardless of your vaccination status.

Some students said they don’t mind returning with the extra COVID-19 precautions as long as they can have an in-person learning experience.

“If it keeps us safe, let’s do it. because I couldn’t do what I do online,” said Marshall student, Ariel Harper.

Vaccinations are not required for students and staff, but those who are unvaccinated will be subjected to random COVID testing.



“It is really important for me to be back in person because I feel that connection between me and my professors,” said Marshall student, Lauren Louden.