Marshall schedules events to mark crash’s 50th anniversary

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — Marshall University has scheduled a series of events next month to mark the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history.

The Marshall football team’s chartered plane crashed short of an airport near Huntington while returning from a game on Nov. 14, 1970. Among the 75 people killed were 36 football players.

Marshall said a statue honoring the 1970 team will be rededicated on Nov. 10 near the Marshall Rec Center in Huntington.

On Nov. 13, Marshall will honor each student who died in the crash with a posthumous degree in their program of study at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.

On Nov. 14, the 50th annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony will be held at the Marshall Student Center Plaza. That’s when the fountain is turned off until spring.

Later that day, the football team will play Middle Tennessee State. A moment of silence will be held prior to kickoff.

