Marshall School of Pharmacy holds drive-thru food collection

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Marshall School of Pharmacy is teaming up with the Fairfield Community Development Corporation by hosting a drive-thru food collection for Facing Hunger Food Bank.

The drive-thru event will help replenish the Facing Hunger Food Bank as more people have been needing their services since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s happening from noon until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 on the Charleston Avenue side of the Stephen J. Kopp Hall. Drivers can donated non-perishable food items, but cash will also be accepted. School of Pharmacy faculty and staff will be volunteering to work the food drive.

You can also make a direct donation to Facing Hunger Food Bank online.

