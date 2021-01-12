Marshall set to open commercial composting facility

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — Marshall University is set to open the first commercial composting facility in West Virginia.

Marshall says the last piece of equipment, a large commercial digester, is scheduled for delivery to the university in Huntington on Tuesday.

The facility was designed and will be operated by Marshall’s Sustainability Department. Marshall says it will have the daily capacity to compost 8 tons of organic waste.

It will enable the university to reduce the amount of waste hauled to landfills while saving thousands of dollars each year in waste haul fees.

The finished compost will be branded as Herd Dirt and will be available for public sale at a later date.