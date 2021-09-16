Marshall Student Government gives emergency relief funds to students impacted by COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – With funding from the CARES Act, the Marshall University Student Government Association (SGA) is providing money to students financially impacted by the pandemic and other crises.

SGA Vice President Isabella Griffiths understands the burden the pandemic has placed on students.

“A lot of people didn’t have enough money to pay for their books, didn’t have enough money to pay those bills that are necessary to be a student on campus,” she said.

The money will be used to help students that have lost their income, have medical expenses or have experienced property damage, like Seth Jude, whose house caught on fire last year.

“It was an amazing feeling knowing that the student body here cares about me and is willing to fund my losses was a great feeling,” Jude said. “It helped replace books, computers that I lost, all kinds of school materials.”

That money can be used for food, utilities, child care and school supplies. After a tough year, Griffiths wants each student to have the same opportunities.

“What it really means to serve our community and be a leader on campus and it’s all about opportunities like this to help the students in any way that we can,” she said.

Assistant Dean of Students Matt James is proud of the initiative the SGA is taking and encourages more students to apply for funding.

“To see our students overcoming all these challenges, it’s actually uplifting,” he said. “We’re still going through [the pandemic] right now but for our students to be aware though, it’s OK. Anything that’s happened from March 2020 to present, this money is available to you.”

Students can apply for funding until March, 2021. To apply