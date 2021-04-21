Marshall student group hosts memorial for George Floyd, social justice awareness

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Earlier today, Marshall University’s Black United Students Group held a memorial for George Floyd.

The program, “A Social Justice Gathering: Reflections on George Floyd” had speakers talking about the guilty verdict and how social justice is turning. Those in attendance heard from Marshall President Jerome Gilbert, the Student Government President and the Black United Students President on the importance of bringing awareness to campus.

“It is very important for us to unite on campus because I feel like Black United Students, of course, is trying to bring back more culture and awareness to campus today, and I’m glad that we have a wonderful president, President Gilbert who does pay attention to our society and our culture and all of those who have fall under fatal situations,” said Takira Williams, president of MU Black United Students.

The group held a moment of silence for Floyd at the closing of the gathering.