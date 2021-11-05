Marshall student struck and killed by vehicle identified

Marshall University Student Maribeth Cox, 22, was crossing 3rd Avenue near 18th Street when she was hit by a vehicle around noon Nov. 4, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Maribeth’s family)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The identity of a Marshall University student struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday, Nov. 4 has been released.

Officials say Maribeth Cox, 22, of Milton, West Virginia, was crossing 3rd Avenue near 18th Street when she was hit by a vehicle near Marshall’s campus by the Robert C. Byrd Biotechnology Science Center.

According to officials from the city of Huntington, nearby camera footage showed that Cox got off a Tri-State Transit Authority bus that had come to a stop in the northern, outer lane of 3rd Avenue and 18th Street and “briskly” walked in front of the bus while it was stopped at an intersection. Officials say footage showed the turned traffic light green before she walked into the path of the oncoming traffic at the crosswalk where she was struck by the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

Maribeth’s father, William Cox, tells WOWK 13 News his daughter was studying finance and was due to graduate in the spring. She was also very active in her church, her father says.

Yesterday following the incident, Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert released the following statement on her death.

“The university community is devastated. Our Marshall family is very close and every one of us has been deeply affected by this afternoon’s tragedy. All our prayers are with the student’s family and friends, as well as with the driver. The university had a counselor at the scene this afternoon and also will be providing assistance and support to the family. Counseling services are available to our students by calling 304-696-2269. With permission from the Governor’s Office, flags on Marshall University’s campus have been lowered to half-staff in the student’s memory. Please keep both families in your thoughts over the coming hours, days and weeks. This is a horrible loss for them and the Marshall family.” Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert

Memorial for Marshall University Student Maribeth Cox, 22, who was crossing 3rd Avenue near 18th Street when she was hit by a vehicle around noon Nov. 4, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Maribeth’s family)

