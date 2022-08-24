HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Biden Administration is being met with both praise and pushback after announcing a student loan forgiveness plan.

This plan could eliminate up to $10,000 for borrowers who didn’t receive the Pell Grant and up to $20,000 for those who did.

Other criteria includes whether the borrower is single and making less than $125,000 or married and making less than $250,000.

Most of the college students at Marshall University say this would help a lot of people.

“I think there’s a lot of student loan debt in America because education is so expensive and with the workforce now, you kind of have to have a higher education. I know for me, when I go to optometry school in the next four years, it’s quite expensive. I’m going to be in a lot of student loan debt,” explained Teaghan Beasley, a freshman at Marshall University.

Another student says this will take away some of the pressure behind college expenses.

“I had to take out a loan myself. A lot of people don’t get scholarships, like books are expensive. I think like $5,000 loans, $10,000 should be forgiven,” says Charles Robbins, a Marshall University freshman.

Still, one person says this new plan is “ridiculous.”

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous. A loan is exactly that, a loan,” said Lisa Ransbottom, a Huntington resident. “I worked in financial aid for 25-26 years and the majority of students who took out loans abused the money, used it for things other than educational expenses. That right there is an abuse of the program.”

Now, nearly 8,000,000 borrowers may be forgiven automatically because the Department of Education already has their income information. But the FSA says other borrowers can expect an application in the coming weeks to send in your information.

Until that point the re-payment pause that was originally scheduled to end at the end of this month has been pushed back until Dec. 31.