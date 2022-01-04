Marshall students will need a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s Health and Safety Task Force met today, Jan. 4, to decide COVID-19 guidelines as students return to campus last week.

The task force decided testing will be the centerpiece of getting students back on campus, and students will need a negative test to return. However, staff will not need to get a negative test as there are not enough tests to meet the demand.

Officials say they also plan to monitor the situation as it develops over the coming weeks and adjust their guidelines as needed.

Yesterday, the task force told WOWK 13 News Reporter Erin Noon that this semester’s COVID-19 return to campus plan is more strict than previous semesters. Vaccinations are still not a requirement, but everyone must participate in a vaccine registry Those who respond that they are not vaccinated or choose not to disclose the information will be a part of a weekly poll that can randomly select them to be tested.

The ultimate goal, the task force says, is to keep in-person learning going.