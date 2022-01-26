Marshall to host 53rd Annual Winter Jazz Festival

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s School of Music is hosting its 53rd Annual Winter Jazz Festival in February.

The concert is set for Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Smith Recital Hall on the main Huntington campus. Officials with the university say the event will feature a guest performance by the Pete Mills B3 4tet.

Jeff Wolfe, director of jazz studies at Marshall, says this year’s festival will be a celebration of those who have kept music alive throughout the pandemic.

“The past couple of years have been tough on musicians and music educators,” said Wolfe. “The festival, which is one of the oldest of its kind in the country, signifies a rebirth and a celebration of those who have persevered through this pandemic by keeping the music alive. Jazz by its very nature is triumphant music, which is a reflection of those who create, play and teach it to the next generation.”

Both the Friday and Saturday performances featuring the Pete Mills B3 4tet will begin at 6 p.m., university officials say. Along with the Pete Mills B3 4tet, the festival will feature performances from the MU Jazz Ensemble I, the Jewel City Jazz Orchestra, the MU Jazz Combo I, and regional high school and middle school jazz ensembles throughout both days.

According to the university, the concerts will be livestreamed on the MU School of Music YouTube channel. For more information, visit the School of Music’s website.