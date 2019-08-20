Marshall to welcome 1,050 freshmen to campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Marshall’s “Week of Welcome” begins on Tuesday as the university welcomes the newest members of the Marshall Family and will feature a series of events and activities to welcome the new students to campus.

Officials say 1,050 freshmen will move into the residence halls beginning at 8 am Tuesday morning.

While the move in begins at 8am, motorists should expect to see Marshall Police directing traffic beginning at 7:45 am on 5th Avenue. The left lane on 5th Avenue will be closed to motorists not involved with the move-in process.

Officials say delays should be expected on 5th Avenue. If you are able to find an alternative route, officials say you should use it instead as you make your way into work.

We spoke to residence life staff about the move-in process and how it’s pulled off.

“Organized chaos, it sounds correct, but not really,” said La’Kesha Taylor, Associate Director of Residence Life. “We have over 300 volunteers that are going to be helping these students get moved into the halls, so we really, it is organized, it can feel chaotic, but we want students and parents alike to have a good experience.”

Taylor says volunteers and local businesses also participate in encouraging students as they head on over to the Keith Albee Theatre for convocation, which is happening on Friday. You can find the full list of events happening at Marshall’s “Week of Welcome” by clicking here.