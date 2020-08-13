Marshall University breaks ground for new flight school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It was a historic day for Marshall University after breaking ground this morning for a new aviation school at the Mountain State’s largest airport.

It was an idea that began in 2018. Now, the Bill Noe Flight School will be available to Marshall Students in 2021 at Yeager Airport.

“We are going to be very competitive. We are going to have a curriculum that is a state of the art curriculum. We’ve worked closely with the FAA,” said Dr. Jerome Gilbert, Marshall University President, “We’re going to have a state of the art facility here with flight simulators. We will have the airplanes available.”

The university will purchase two Cirrus SR-20 planes ideal for student training.

“This is going to open up a lot of opportunities. You’ll have students and people with a career in aviation coming from all over the country and that’s whats unbelievable. To bring people into West Virginia with this type of an attraction is going to be something very special,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia.

City and county leaders came to show their support for the new Yeager addition, along with Marshall faculty and staff. Some of more than 30 years, like David Pittenger.

“This is probably the most exciting point of my career because we are literally building something from the ground up,” Pittenger said.

And in a time where the airline industry is down, state leaders believe the Bill Noe Flight School is a positive look to the future for industry.

“Right now it has slowed down but it will come back. It always comes back, and when it does, there will be a demand. I guarantee everyone that goes through this will have once heck of a job and an opportunity,” Manchin said.

