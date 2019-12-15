Marshall University celebrates newest graduating class

Huntington, W.Va. (WOWK) Marshall University welcomed its newest crop of graduates Saturday morning at the Big Sandy Superstore arena in Huntington.

More 1,200 students celebrated the successful achievement of their higher education at MU at the 2019 Winter Commencement.

Of this year’s graduating class, 735 are undergraduates and 463 are receiving graduate degrees.

Registrar Dr. Sonja Cantrell-Johnson said 235 students will graduate with honors, and six students completed their baccalaureate degrees with perfect 4.0 GPAs: Mariah Nicole Cook, Brooke Jordan Hypes, Emily Makala Morgan, Carrington Nicole Napier, Scarlett Victoria Scarberry, Rachel Spychalski.

