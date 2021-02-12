Marshall University closes due to weather

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University will be closed again today, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, due to secondary road conditions and electrical outages. All offices are closed and all in-person and virtual classes are canceled.

The university advises students to contact their instructors regarding any updates to their course schedules and assignments. Marshall’s dining and residence hall services will remain in operation and some essential employees may be required to report to work.

According to the university, the Marshall Men’s Basketball game against Middle Tennessee State University is expected to go on as scheduled at 6 p.m. in the Cam Henderson Center.