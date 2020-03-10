Marshall University continues COVID-19 preparations, prevention efforts

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University has announced its plans to continue making preparations in case of rapid changes to the COVID-19 situation in West Virginia, and the virus begins to affect the institution and the community. Tracy Smith, director of environmental health and safety, is leading the university’s preparedness efforts and is working closely with administration officials to monitor the situation.

Marshall says that for now, the university’s academic calendar remains unchanged, but university officials have started communicating with deans and faculty about how to prepare should it become necessary to adopt alternate learning options for any portion of the current semester.

All residence hall and dining accommodations previously announced for students remaining on campus during spring break will be available as planned, according to the university. Decisions about canceling university events and programs are being made on a case-by-case basis. Only HerdCo has been affected at this time.

The university says the decisions being made rely heavily on guidance from the CDC, the State of West Virginia and local health officials, and are intended to protect the health and welfare of students, faculty, staff and communities.

