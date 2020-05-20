Marshall University creates virtual Green and White Day

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Prospective students who didn’t get the opportunity to visit Marshall University’s Huntington campus this spring for a Green and White Day open house event now have the chance to do so virtually and at their own convenience on the University’s website.

Marshall University says when colleges temporarily suspended visits for high school students due concerns of COVID-19, the university went to work making the information-filled Green and White Day Open House available online.

The Spring 2020 Virtual Green and White Day includes highlights such as a unique tour of the campus. Marshall President Dr. Jerome Gilbert took a GoPro on a bike ride to show prospective students a firsthand view of parts of Huntington and the Marshall Huntington campus. He says he wanted to give future students a different view of the campus.

“The current situation has forced all of us to become a bit more adaptive and creative in how colleges and universities operate,” Gilbert says. “Cycling is one of my favorite hobbies and I was quite excited to provide this slightly different tour for our prospective students.”

The presidential bike ride can also be found on the Marshall University YouTube channel HerdVideo, or the Marshall Facebook page.

Each academic program is highlighted on the Green and White Day site, including a four-year plan of courses and career paths for each major, according to the university. The dean of admissions and enrollment services also explains the admissions process while an associate director for the office of Student Financial Assistance outlines tuition and other costs as well as available scholarship opportunities.

For more information on Marshall University and to view the Spring 2020 Virtual Green and White Day, visit www.marshall.edu/tour.

