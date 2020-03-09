Marshall University extends international travel ban, establishes travel registry

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University has announced it will extend the school’s travel ban on all university-sponsored international travel, and it has established a mandatory travel registry. While the virus has not reached West Virginia, this update to last week’s announcement of a travel ban comes as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb internationally.

The ban was originally set to last through March 15, but will now go through at least April 30. At that time, the situation will be reassessed for a decision regarding future travel, according to a press release from the university. Marshall University is also strongly urging any students, faculty or staff to reconsider any spring break plans to travel internationally or to areas in the U.S. that have been affected and to be advised of the possibility of travel delays, future quarantines or prolonged self-isolation when returning to campus after the break.

“The decisions we are making rely heavily on the guidance we are receiving from the Centers for Disease Control, the State of West Virginia and local health departments, and are intended to protect the health and welfare of our faculty, staff, students and communities,” the university said in an e-mail this afternoon to students, faculty and staff. “We recognize the uncertainty this global health issue is creating and are committed to keeping you informed and up to date as this situation evolves.”

Marshall University has also created a mandatory international travel registry for those who do travel internationally. The university says, effective immediately and until further notice, all international travelers must register personal as well as professional travel. This mandate also applies to travelers who are already in these jurisdictions. The university says it wants to be as responsive and supportive to rapidly changing local, state and federal travel regulations and health guidelines as possible should more changes occur.

According to the university’s press release, any student, faculty or staff member returning to the U.S. from any country determined by the CDC to be a Warning Level 3 (Avoid Nonessential Travel) will be asked to undergo quarantine at their permanent home residence for a minimum of 14 days prior to returning to campus. If undergoing quarantine at their permanent residence is not possible due to extraordinary circumstances, the university says it will provide temporary housing during the mandatory quarantine period.

The university says it is in close, regular communication with students currently abroad on exchange and other programs, regarding how to monitor and assess their current situations based on conditions in the country they are visiting. Additional information about COVID-19 and the university’s response is available at www.marshall.edu/coronavirus. For information about the university’s Infectious Disease Preparedness plan, e-mail safety@marshall.edu.

