HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Marshall University is taking legal measures against Conference USA in order to get out of the conference early and move to the Sun Belt Conference.

After filing suit Tuesday, a hearing was scheduled for Wednesday in Judge Chiles’ courtroom.

Marshall University is asking for a temporary restraining order and preliminary and permanent injunctions against Conference USA to protect their rights and reach an agreement.

“Time is of the essence. You want to get an initial restraining order that prohibits Conference USA from keeping their clock and their schedule going that includes Marshall,” says Rusty Webb, a personal injury attorney from Charleston, West Virginia. Webb is not handling the case but spoke with 13 News to clarify the proceedings.

The hearing is rescheduled for Thursday. Lawyers are seeking a declaratory judgment and the previously mentioned injunctions for relief against the conference.

After Marshall announced they were leaving Conference USA for the Sun Belt Conference in late October, the athletics department said to would leave Conference USA no later than 2023.

Since then, Marshall says it served the conference with three withdrawal notices — one on Nov. 1, 2021, another on Jan. 12, and the last on Jan. 25, saying they would end their membership on July 1, 2022, and requesting they be left off the schedule going forward.

Conference USA says this is a year earlier than outlined and breaches their contract. They also released a schedule on February 11th which included Marshall.

The conference then filed a demand for arbitration to argue the alleged breach in court in Dallas, Texas, where the conference is headquartered.

Now, Marshall is saying, as a public university, they are an arm of the state and have sovereign immunity under the 11th Amendment and therefore any civil action or claim must be addressed in the state…meaning Conference USA would have to come to West Virginia to argue their case.

“A declaration by the court that Marshall can leave and Marshall doesn’t have to follow this timeline and Marshall doesn’t have to go to arbitration. That’s what they’re looking for on the short-term,” Webb explains.

Conference USA also says under their bylaws in the contract signed back in 2003, Marshall needed to give 14 months notice of their intent to leave the conference. They maintain they have the jurisdiction to argue this in court in Dallas.

However, Marshall claims the bylaws were different when they signed the agreement. Their suit states the bylaws then did not have the arbitration clause at that time and did not have an effective date or a signature page.

“You have to be specific about what you’re contracting to do. So you just can’t say ‘well, we’ve signed on to this agreement and you can change the bylaws without our permission from time as you deem necessary,” Webb says.

13 News reached out to Marshall University about this case, but said they could not comment on pending litigation. However, Marshall Athletics released a statement regarding the lawsuit reading:

“For more than two months, Marshall University has attempted to reach a resolution with Conference USA regarding our decision not to participate in the league after this academic year; however, no progress has been made. The action we brought yesterday is the beginning of litigation intended to protect our rights, help us reach an agreement in a timely manner and clear the way for our shift in conference affiliation. We look forward to a successful resolution of this matter and a bright future with the Sun Belt Conference.”