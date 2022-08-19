HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall University Foundation has received a $25,000 grant for need-based scholarships.

The grant was awarded from the Truist West Virginia Foundation. The funds will help support qualifying scholarship recipients at Marshall University. Those eligible include full- or part-time students who are West Virginia residents and meet the Office of Student Financial Assistance’s determined need requirements.

“We’re pleased to support the Marshall University Foundation,” said Jacqueline Keene, executive director for the Truist West Virginia Foundation. “Truist is committed to our purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, and we believe the Truist West Virginia Foundation contribution to Marshall University will help make a difference in the lives of many.”

According to university officials, with the Marshall Rises comprehensive campaign in place, scholarship aid has increased by 44% over the last several years with more than 500 students receiving aid each year through the campaign.

The Marshall University Foundation works to help students receive financial support by soliciting, receiving, investing and administering private financial gifts for scholarships.

“We are grateful for the long-standing partnership between the Marshall University Foundation and the Truist West Virginia Foundation,” said Dr. Ron Area, chief executive officer of the Marshall Foundation. “Increasing scholarship aid is a top priority for the university, and this grant will ease the financial burden for a number of students.”

Truist and Truist West Virginia Foundation’s have had a long-standing partnership with Marshall and a history of supporting scholarship grants for students. The organization has also provided the university with a 10-year commitment to establish what is now known as the Truist center for Leadership at the Lewis College of Business and Brad D. Smith Schools of Business.