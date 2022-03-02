HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Communities are coming together to show support for those in the war zone in Ukraine.

Tonight in Huntington, community members gathered for a candlelight vigil at Marshall University. People held candles and shared stories as a way to let people a world away know that they are in the thoughts and prayers of the people in our region.

“When the invasion occurred last week, we had students begin to reach out to us about insecurities about what might be going on in the world and how it might affect them,” said. “And so, with Student Affairs and Student Government, we put together this opportunity for students to come together and pay their respects, hear from some of our faculty members that are Ukrainian-born. Some of them (the Ukrainian-born faculty) even grew up there in the Soviet Union control… It’s just about showing that we’re not going to stand silent.”