HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University keeps an annual tradition alive by switching over to a virtual setting. With the stay-at-home order still in effect, Marshall university is having to limit ceremonies and events.

The spring fountain ceremony each year usually brings in a large crowd, but this year the crowd was on the other end of a screen. The university faculty set up a short video ceremony that streamed through several social media sites at around 10 a.m. on Saturday.



Marshall University holds virtual fountain ceremony on Saturday. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News.

The sudden change is due to the current restrictions on large social gatherings. Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick and university president Dr. Jerome Gilbert gave words of encouragement to help keep the tradition alive.

This is a very unusual fountain ceremony with all of you joining us virtually rather than here in person… In my view, the fountain is the heart of the campus. Dr. Jerome Gilbert

The 11th annual fountain ceremony is a huge staple in the Huntington community marking the start of the Thundering Herd football season. This year’s virtual ceremony received the same amount of support as years past with over 300 people viewing the premiere.

To watch the full ceremony, click here.