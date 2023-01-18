HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — In a press release from Marshall University, they say they do not support Senate Bill 10, better known as the “Campus Self-Defense Act.”

The West Virginia Legislature says the Campus Self-Defense Act will take away the authority of the Higher Education Policy Commission, the Council for Community and Technical College Education and the institutional boards of governors to regulate or restrict carrying firearms on higher-education campuses.

Marshall University says they have concerns about allowing firearms on campus, like mental health challenges, grade discussions, recruitment of new students and faculty and an open forum for debate.

“We, at West Virginia University and Marshall University, support local control, and we believe that our boards of governors are best suited to decide whether guns should be permitted on campus. We therefore do not support statewide campus carry,” the university says.

Marshall University says there are things they believe should be taken into consideration with this bill, like only allowing concealed carry permit holders to have firearms on campus. Considerations for places firearms should not be allowed include:

Venues

Daycare facilities

Buildings used by law enforcement

Places with security measures implemented

Disciplinary hearings

Places with hazardous or flammable substances

Patient care or mental-health counseling

K-12 or private entities

Places where state or federal law does not allow firearms

Offices not open to the public

Residence halls, except for common areas

They ask the legislature to not implement the change until July 1, 2024, to give them time to prepare.