HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In an update to the controversy surrounding campus safety at Marshall University, President Brad Smith ordered staff to improve the university’s website to make it easier for people to report alleged sexual assaults and other crimes.

Smith also gave the task force of students, faculty and staff until March 1, 2023 to report back to him with recommendations for improvements, although policy changes could be made before then.

The latest controversy started weeks ago when a report in USA Today suggested that Marshall had not done enough to report cases of sexual assault as required by federal law. That report unleashed a series of campus protests, in which some students said they, themselves, had been victims of sexual assault.