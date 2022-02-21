HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University just announced a new Doctor of Nursing Practice (D.N.P.) program that will be available to students in the Fall of 2022.

The new program will allow students to “graduate as nurse practitioners and advanced health care providers.”

Denise Landry, the chairman of Marshall University’s nursing program, says this program is long overdue.

“For years we’ve been trying to get the DNP program here. It’s really exciting because it is the highest level of nursing education you can get so it’s really great to have that to offer to West Virginia and to our student body,” says Landry.

The program is open to students with a four-year nursing degree. Program officials say it will be a win-win for the students and the community as this will open job opportunities for students and be a big help to the state’s health care needs.

“Students will have to complete D.N.P. projects so we will be working with stakeholders in hospitals in the community to make an impact on healthcare,” says Deborah Chapa, the Director of the Doctor of Nursing Practice Program.

Program leaders say they are hoping this program keeps more students in the state and in the health care field.

“I know that a lot of people talk about the great resignation that’s occurring in nursing, but there’s also another term called levelling up where students or nurses will look to ‘What can I do differently? How can I still stay in health care and impact it and make a difference?’ For those nurses, the D.N.P. program is a pathway to leveling up rather than leaving the profession,” Deborah Chapa, Doctor of Nursing Practice Program Director

This program will take full time students 2 years to complete and part-time students 3 years.