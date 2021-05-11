Marshall University Jazz Camp being offered virtually again

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) – Marshall University is holding its Jazz Camp through virtual sessions again this year, for students ages 13 and up.

Jazz-MU-Tazz camp is usually a six-day camp for high school musicians, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and safety guidelines, the university said the sessions will be offered virtually at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily.

The sessions will be livestreamed through the Marshall University Jazz Facebook page. The event will be held June 14 to 18. The university’s jazz studies program hosts the camp. Registration is $75. Students can register online.