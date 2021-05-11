Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Marshall University Jazz Camp being offered virtually again

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Music_Notes_Choir_640x360_80621P00-UBKGM_1558457344144.jpg

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) – Marshall University is holding its Jazz Camp through virtual sessions again this year, for students ages 13 and up.

Jazz-MU-Tazz camp is usually a six-day camp for high school musicians, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and safety guidelines, the university said the sessions will be offered virtually at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily.

The sessions will be livestreamed through the Marshall University Jazz Facebook page. The event will be held June 14 to 18. The university’s jazz studies program hosts the camp. Registration is $75. Students can register online.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS