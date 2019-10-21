Marshall University kicks off Homecoming Week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Homecoming week is one of the most momentous occasions on Marshall University’s campus, but it’s more than just tailgates and football. Many say it’s a big family reunion and the university says it’s expected to be one of the largest crowds in years.

Associate Director of Alumni Events and Programs, Larry Crum, says there’s a lot to be proud of whether you graduated recently or decades ago. “You know there’s so much growth on campus, throughout Huntington,” Crum said. “It’s just a great way to come back, see that growth here at Marshall, and see what Marshall is doing in the future.”

Crum says the theme this year, Marshall and Beyond, celebrates where Marshall has been, where the school is now, and what lies in store. He says the future ties into a major announcement expected to take place between first and second quarters during Saturday’s game against Western Kentucky University.

Mike Dotson is a senior and says the announcement could be a number of things, but he’s sticking with a new statue. “I definitely believe it’s going to be a buffalo statue.”

Sophomore, and member of the Marching Thunder, Tyler Morrison, says he and his father were talking about what it could be during a recent phone call. “Maybe that Marshall is switching conferences. Something else is maybe The Joan is getting a facelift because it needs a little work.”

Tens of thousands of fans are now less than a week away from finding out.

“It’s going to take Marshall into the future and beyond,” Crum said.

The university says it’s a game-changing announcement sure to get the extra point. For a complete list of Marshall’s homecoming events, you can visit the Marshall University Alumni Association’s website.