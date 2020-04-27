Marshall University makes tentative plans for fall semester on-campus classes

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University has begun tentative plans to have in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester.

In an e-mail message to the university community this afternoon, Marshall President Jerome A. Gilbert said he knows everyone has questions about what the future may hold. Based on current models, he says he is optimistic things can return to a “new normal” for the fall semester.

He says everyone will know much more in the coming weeks and months, as incidences of the virus hopefully continue to decline and communities start opening back up.

“We know our students and their families place great value on the personal approach we offer at Marshall, and we are working steadily toward safely and responsibly providing an on-campus academic experience for our students in the fall,” he said. “Given the trends and projections available to us today, we believe that modifications to the fall semester—such as creative class scheduling and other social distancing strategies—can make that possible.”

Provost Jaime R. Taylor and others in the Division of Academic Affairs continue to work with the academic deans and university health and safety experts to develop academic and student life plans for the fall.

“We will be sharing more information as their plans are finalized, but I wanted you to know that at this time, we are committed to having as close to a normal fall semester for our students as we possibly can,” Gilbert says

Gilbert added university administrators are also planning how to re-open campus offices. However, he says a return to full on-campus operations is likely still a few weeks away.

The Office of Environmental Health and Safety, Human Resources Services and Marshall Health’s chief medical officer are developing step-by-step processes for re-opening the offices. Once a comprehensive re-opening plan is finalized, Gilbert said it will be shared with all faculty and staff.

The president’s full e-mail is available at www.marshall.edu/coronavirus.

