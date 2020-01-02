Marshall University Marching Thunder performs in London

LONDON (WOWK) – The Marshall University Marching Thunder performed in London, England this morning to celebrate the new year.

The band was the only university marching unit from the United States chosen to march in London’s internationally televised New Year’s Day Parade.

The Marching Thunder was invited to London after marching in Italy a few years ago. The band took more than 120 members on the latest overseas trip.

The band received a huge ovation as they performed before half a million people along the parade route. Now the band members have about three days of fun in London set up before returning to the U.S. at the end of this weekend.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories