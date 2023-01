CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates to create a special memorial day in remembrance of the 1970 Marshall University airplane crash has passed through the House.

The bill passed the house with 92 delegates voting yes and 8 delegates absent.

If passed, HB 2412 would declare Nov. 14 every year a special Memorial Day to honor the 75 souls lost in the tragedy.

HB 2412 now moves to the West Virginia Senate.