Marshall University opens student center after renovation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Marshall University Memorial Student Center has a new, fresh look.

The six-month project cost 4.5 million dollars. Student center director William Carter says the overhaul will help recruitment efforts and provide a place for students to study or relax.

The stairs have been completely moved, and brand new furniture, flooring and lighting have been installed in the student center. The renovation also includes the addition of a full-sized Chick-fil-A and Steak ‘n Shake to the center’s food court.

The university says this is the first time the student center has ever had a makeover like this and hosted a ribbon-cutting this morning to unveil the renovations. One of the special touches? An interactive tribute to the 1970 football team.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories