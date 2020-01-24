Marshall University PD investigates hate graffiti found on Huntington campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Marshall University Police Department is investigating three separate incidents of hate graffiti that were found in restrooms on the Huntington campus. One incident was reported earlier this month and two incidents were found Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, Marshall University said, that if the person(s) responsible is found to be a Marshall University student or employee, appropriate disciplinary action up to and including expulsion or dismissal will be taken.

Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert said the behavior will not be tolerated on any level.

“Members of the Marshall University community are expected to abide by the Marshall Creed, which says we are, among other things, a judicious, civil, safe and pluralistic community. This hate speech is against everything we stand for. We will do everything we can to identify the perpetrators,” Gilbert said.

The university says its Physical Plant staff has cleaned up the areas that were defaced.

