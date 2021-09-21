Marshall University Police Department gets news wheels

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall University Police Department just got two new toys.

On-campus officers will now be able to “get around easier,” and Marshall Police say they’ve already seen a positive response from community members.

“People are willing to approach you when you’re on a bicycle or a motorcycle – more willing to talk to than when you’re in a cruiser and there’s glass,” says Eddie Bradshaw, a Marshall University Patrolman.

Bradshaw stressed one of the benefits of the new bikes is how quickly they can get around, especially with the expansion of the campus.

“It’s exciting that Marshall has motorcycles to work off of. And I mean work traffic around campus, to be able get to the interior campus really quick, so it makes it an easy tool. We have a lot of properties on the south side of Fifth avenue now, so cost efficient-wise – for gas – it’s much easier to operate one of these motorcycles than a cruiser,” says Bradshaw.

He further explained, cruisers make getting to an “injured person” or a “person in danger” much harder if they’re inside of campus. With these new bikes, they no longer have that issue.

The officers endure an 80-hour course – costing $3,000 per officer – before hopping onto one of these bikes. The police department says the process to determine who will be on these bikes is “very selective.”

But they also say they believe these bikes will be a great incentive when it comes to recruiting for the police department and the university.

