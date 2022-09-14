HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is honoring its “unsung heroes” this week as staff and students are shadowing those who make the campus shine.

If you walk around Marshall University’s campus, you’ll see clean walkways, the lawn is well-kept, and inside the buildings, it’s kept fairly nice as well, but it doesn’t stay that way on its own.

Barbara Hopkins and Angela Harper are among the many responsible for making sure the campus stays this way. Tuesday evening, university President Brad Smithsmith volunteered to shadow their work in the Buskirk Residence Hall as part of the International Housekeepers and Environmental Services Week.

Smith, whose investiture as Marshall’s president is on Friday, says this experience gave him a glimpse of the hard work that goes into making the campus shine.

“When people say we have the most beautiful campus in West Virginia, it’s because of the amazing people who are doing this work and this is my opportunity to get out and work alongside them,” Smith said Tuesday evening.

Smith also says this week is all about helping and honoring the ones who do these jobs every day. We spoke with Barbara and Angela and they say they do “feel appreciated on campus.”

Thursday, all housekeeping, grounds crew, sustainability staff, and volunteers are invited to a free lunch with music, games, and giveaways in the Memorial Student Center. Staff members will also receive a gift bag as well as free tickets to an upcoming Thundering Herd home football game.