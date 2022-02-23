HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Marshall University professor and his colleague are sparking some attention after it was discovered they share the same name and occupation.

While one Philippe Georgel is a Marshall University professor, the other Philippe Georgel is a professor in France; and Marshall’s Georgel says they were shocked at this discovery.

“I was applying for a job somewhere and people would tell me, ‘You have an article published on this topic’ and I was like ‘no I do not.’ And they were like, ‘yes you do.’ And they would show me the article and say, ‘that’s your name’ and I would say, ‘no, it’s not me,” says Marshall’s Georgel.

Dr. Georgel in France says he ran into a similar mixup.

“This other Philippe Georgel from the US gave a conference and I had some friends who attended the conference thinking I would give the conference; and they were surprised to see another guy – a tall guy with a different face than mine and it was obviously not me,” says Georgel in France.

Marshall’s Georgel says this was an “unexpected” discovery because “it’s not a very common name.”

They’ve since come up with a way to differentiate between the two.

“I called him to see if he had a middle name – because I didn’t have one – and he goes, ‘I do not have a middle name.’ My advisor said ‘I have a book, set it to a page, set it to a letter and number. And we came up with ‘T’… ‘trouble.’ ‘That’s your middle initial, that’s your middle name now,’” explained Marshall’s Georgel.

The two have since completed a research publication together and they now have one goal left… to officially meet in person.

Every time he was in the US close by, I was not and every time I was in France visiting, he was out of town. Philippe Georgel, Marshall University professor

He asked me if I could accept to be on the scientific advisory board, which of course I accepted and I would be really honored to participate and meet him in person. Philippe Georgel, French Professor

Marshall’s Georgel says, although they have many similarities, their communication has revealed a difference.

“I think he’s a better runner than I am, but I’m persistent,” Marshall’s Georgel said.