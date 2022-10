HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Marshall University Professor who has dedicated his life to the fight for civil rights was honored on Friday.

Professor Phil Carter (City of Huntington)

9th Street between 4th and 5th Avenues has been given the honorary designation of Phil Carter Plaza.

Carter is a Clay County, West Virginia native, who worked to end segregation.

His teenage years were spent in Clarksburg, where he attended a segregated school. Carter walked onto Marshall’s basketball team and became the team’s second Black player.