Marshall University receives its first plane for new flight school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is taking to the sky with the installment of its new flight school.

The first plane of the Bill Noe Flight School landed at the Yeager Airport in Charleston on Thursday. Director and Chief Instructor Bryan Branham, says this program will set students up for success.

“We have technology that when our graduates go through this training program with us, they will be able to climb an airplane, and what they will see inside will not be unfamiliar to them. So it’s an exciting time,” said Branham.

Many features on this plane surpass those of other flight schools. This aircraft comes equipped with leather seats, state-of-the-art technology, and a built-in parachute for safety.

The aviation specialist at Marshall, Bill Noe, flew the plane to the destination. “I only wish I had this to train when I was starting to fly. I tell you, the students that are going to come out of this will be so far ahead of your average students,” said Noe.

Marshall University created this four-year program in hopes to train students interested in aviation with premier equipment and staff.

“We are coming into this at the right time. Right now with the economy and the lull in things, especially in aviation. As our students begin to graduate, they will be hitting it at about the right time,” said Noe.

The first class will begin August of 2021, enrolling about 25 students per class.

