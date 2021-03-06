Marshall University shuts down ‘Greek life’ over alleged COVID19 violations

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – On Marshall University’s campus, “Greek life” activities have been brought to an abrupt halt.

University officials say the social behavior at some fraternities and sororities is putting other students at risk. The allegations include large parties where mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines, per university COVID-19 protocol, were not followed.

Photos and videos on social media, as well as witness statements, support the allegations, but the investigation is still ongoing. The university is also looking into a secondary report of bullying as well.



Greek life activities will be suspended until the investigation is completed. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

During the investigation, the university has ordered all Greek houses to cease and desist. This means members of the fraternities and sororities will not be allowed to host any activities on or off campus until the probe is completed.

Students on-campus are sharing mixed thoughts on the decision. Marshall student Michelle Rueff says “I wish they would have shut it down sooner.”

Other students like Arrin Brooks say they believe the responsibility was too much for the Greek houses.

It’s hard to expect people at that age group to think responsibly into the future. Arrin Brooks, Marshall student

Marshall’s Director of Student Conduct Lisa Martin reiterated in a written statement they “will not tolerate behavior that potentially jeopardizes our community’s safety.”

Many students on-campus say they agree with the university, but think the school gave the Greek houses more freedom than other organizations.

I guess I was surprised that Greek life still kind of went on. We can’t even do like small interest group meetings. Michelle Rueff, Marshall student

The university has given no time frame for the completion of its investigation.

