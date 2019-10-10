Marshall University sorority issued cease and desist order

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Marshall University has issued a cease and desist order for the Delta Upsilon chapter of Delta Zeta. The order came amid allegations of illegal drug use and hazing.



Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert said in a statement, “The safety and well-being of our students is my top priority. An internal investigation by Marshall’s student conduct office has officially started.”

A cease and desist order requires all chapter activities, meetings and social events to stop until further notice.



The university says Delta Zeta’s national organization has been notified and invited to take part in the university’s investigation.

