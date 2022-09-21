HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University has started demolition for what will be the university’s brand new baseball stadium.

This stadium will be in Huntington along 22nd Street, right next to the university’s softball stadium.

University officials explained the $20 million project is expected to be done by spring of 2024 and to ensure that happens, they aren’t operating under specific phases right now. While the demolition is taking place they’re also working on the design of the field.

Officials told me there has been talk about this project for the past 50-60 years.

“People talk about it being a 50-60 year old decision. That could’ve been made 50 or 60 years ago. So, being 15 months away from it just makes you feel really good and I can’t wait for our student athletes and this community to take in a ball game,” explained Christian Spears, the Director of Athletics for Marshall University.

Some students say they’ve never attended a Marshall University game because the current stadium is “too far away,” so they’re excited for this project to be completed.

“I think them having a stadium closer to us will bring a lot of fans out to the games and bring a lot more support for the baseball team in general,” said sophomore Devan McKinney.

Another student, Kaylee Bowe, says she believes this new stadium will give “college students more of a chance to be involved with Marshall University and sports.”