Marshall University to celebrate spring 2020 commencement in August

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University has announced it has tentatively rescheduled its spring commencement ceremony.

The ceremony will take place for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Huntington. University officials said the exact location will be announced early this summer. However, one location officials are discussing is the Mountain Health Arena.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2020 the ceremony was canceled to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Seniors graduated on time because their degrees were conferred in May—only the official ceremonies were postponed.

During the last week of April, Marshall celebrated its graduating students during a weeklong social media campaign complete with video messages from their college deans and other officials at the university.

“We are very hopeful the pandemic situation in late summer will allow the university to move forward with the Aug. 8 commencement,” said Dr. Sonja Cantrell-Johnson, Marshall’s registrar. “The Class of 2020 is one of the most resilient classes in the history of our university and we want to honor them with a traditional commencement event.”

If the Aug. 8, 2020 date is not possible because of continuing public health concerns, the university will honor the Class of 2020 at a later date in the fall or at the Winter Commencement in December.

