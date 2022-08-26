HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University will be expanding parking near the Joan C. Edward Stadium this fall.

Marshall officials say they will be demolishing an old church located on the property in the 2000 block of 5th Avenue that the university bought in 2017.

Officials with the university say the building has been declared unsafe, so the decision was made to demolish it.

The university plans to gravel the lot and use it for football parking this fall. After football season, it will be paved and continue to be used for parking space.