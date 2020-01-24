Marshall University to participate in 3rd Annual MLK Day of Service

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — More than 100 Marshall University faculty, staff, and students will pay homage to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by taking on a day of service. It’s happening on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9 a.m.

The volunteers will be working closely with local non-profits in the Huntington area. Among the service projects scheduled are painting the inside of Huntington’s Centennial Fire Station, taking furry friends on walks at the Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter, helping out at the Facing Hunger Food Bank, serving lunch at the Huntington City Mission, sprucing up the AD Lewis Community Center, and cooking meals for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House near Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Volunteers will also have a burrito making party for clients at Harmony House, reading to children at Ebenezer Community Outreach Daycare, and clean up the overgrown Bethel Memorial Cemetery.

Marshall’s MLK Day of Service will run through 1 p.m.