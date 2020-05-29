Marshall University to resume in-person classes in fall with calendar adjustments

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — This week marked the start of Marshall University’s Phase I of returning to campus. President Jerome Gilbert says this means 25% of the staff returned to their onsite workplaces after telecommuting due to the pandemic.

The Office of Environmental Health and Safety worked with Human Resource Services and Marshall Health experts to develop the phased-in plan to safely return employees to work. Gilbert says Phase II begins June 8.

The university’s president also says Marshall is planning to return to campus for the coming academic year with in-person classes starting August 24, based on the currently available public health trends and projections. He also says the Faculty Senate approved adjustments to the academic calendar to minimize travel to and from campus once the semesters begin, while still maintaining the required number of instructional days.

Gilbert says after Thanksgiving Break, students will not return to campus for in-person classes, but will complete the semester with a week of online/distance instruction followed by a week of online finals.

The start of the Spring Semester in 2021 will be delayed until January, 19. Gilbert says to make up for this delay and reduce high-risk travel, the first four days of Spring Break in 2021 will be canceled.

However, there will still be no classes Friday, March 19, 2021, to allow for a three-day weekend, and the semester will end April 23, 2021, as scheduled with final exams the week of April 26, 2021, according to Gilbert.

