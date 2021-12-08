Marshall University Winter Commencement ceremonies, livestream set for Saturday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s Winter Commencement 2021 is set for this coming Saturday, Dec. 11.
University officials say the event will be split into two ceremonies at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. Each ceremony will include a different set of the university’s colleges.
The first ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. with doors opening at 8 a.m. Colleges included in this ceremony include:
- College of Business
- College of Science
- College of Education and Professional Development
- College of Engineering and Computer Sciences
- Biomedical Sciences Graduate Students
- Pharmaceutical Sciences Graduate Students
- Doctor of Education
The second ceremony will start at 3 p.m. with doors opening at 1 p.m. The colleges included in the ceremony include:
- College of Health Professions
- College of Arts and Media
- College of Liberal Arts
- Regents Bachelor of Arts
- Doctor of Psychology
The university says Dr. Dan Holbrook will serve as the keynote speaker for both ceremonies. He retired last spring following a decades-long career teaching history at Marshall University. He has received several teaching awards at Marshall, including the 2021 Reynolds Outstanding Teaching Award, and has recently served as the Marshall University Board of Governors’ faculty representative.
Marshall University officials say CDC guidelines will be enforced at both ceremonies and participants and attendees are asked to wear masks at all times.
Those who aren’t able to attend the ceremony in person can watch a livestream of the ceremonies on Marshall’s website.
