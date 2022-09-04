HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University football fans are gearing up for another season, and there’s only one word to describe how they’re feeling – excited!

“I’m so excited to be here for football season,” said Kelly Perry, Marshall fan. “It’s a hometown feeling. I love it.”

For the second year in a row, fans will be able to enjoy pre-game festivities right in front of the Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

“We had the live concert earlier and two of the band members we went to high school with. So, we got to see that,” said Heidi Pagur, Marshall fan. “We just run into a bunch of friends at the tailgates so we’re just really excited.”

Starting last year, Marshall announced a new pre-game fan fest called “Thunder Street,” where before every game part of 20th Street is designated as a place just for fans.

“I like how they shutdown 20th Street, I think this is the second time they’ve done that. It gives a lot of safety for kids just to walk back and forth across the street,” said Lachel House, Marshall fan. “I’m really happy to be here, really love the atmosphere.”

As part of “Thunder Street,” fans can also enjoy live music and food vendors.

According to organizers, each pre-game fan fest will be a little different, but one things for certain.

“We’ll be here every home game,” said Perry.

The Thundering Heard beat the Norfolk State Spartans 55-3 in Saturday, Sept. 3’s season-opener game.